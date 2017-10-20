PNCA to organize puppet show on Saturday

Islamabad, October 20, (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) would organize a “puppet show” for children on Saturday at its auditorium.

According to a PNCA official the puppet show was a regular feature of the council adding that the show aimed to provide education and entertainment to the children.

Many common social problems are highlighted in the shows in order to create awareness better civic sense and patriotism among the audience.

Children along with their parents would attend the show.