PNCA to organize exhibition on “Land, Life and People of Pakistan”

ISLAMABAD, July 27 (APP): A photo exhibition on theme “Land, Life and People of Pakistan” would be held here at National Art Gallery of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in first week of August in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

The objective of exhibition is to showcase the photo images of our most celebrated photographers on this prestigious occasion and to invite the audience, expose and share the cultural consciousness of our beloved country.

An of PNCA said that the Council has invited entries from the

interested artists and students to send 5 most recent images, complementing the above theme in 16″x24″ size to enter in the exhibition.

The soft and hard copy of the image can be dispatched

on address: Ms Sobia Rehman (PE-VAD) Pakistan National Council of the Arts F-5/1, Islamabad till July 28.

For further information interested candidates can contact on

Fax: 051-9205392, Ph: 051-9205257 (230), 051-208810, Cell: 03049945205, E-mails: nagvad.pnca@gmail.com.

It should carry all the details such as Name of the author,

Title of the image, Year of execution, head shot, CV, brief profile and a high-resolution photograph.

Performa can be downloaded from PNCA official site

www.pnca.org.pk and to be send along with entries.

To maintain the quality of the exhibition a panel of technical

experts is constituted to select the exhibits from the entries

received.

“We look forward to enthusiastic participant and to make it a

successful event,” said an official of PNCA.