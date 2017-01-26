PNCA to organize CPEC “Cultural Caravan”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) has planed to record the changing scenarios of the China
Pakistan Econmoc Corridor (CPEC) Route creatively by organizing a
“Cultural Caravan” in collaboration with Chinese Counterparts.
The Cultural Caravan will comprise sixteen experts in Film
Making, Painting, Music, Photography and Choreography, an official
of PNCA said.
He said that the Cultural Caravan will travel from China to
Gwadar, Pakistan making stops at points of special interest.
New vitality gained by the famous Silk Route after becoming
China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) fresh vistas of progress and
prosperity have opened.
PNCA invited professionals in the fields mentioned above to
become participating part of the Caravan. Those interested may send
their portfolios to PNCA.
