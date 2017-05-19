PNCA to organise puppet show on May 20

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) will arrange a puppet show for children on Saturday (May 20)

at PNCA auditorium.

According to a PNCA official, the puppet show was a regular

feature of the council adding that the show aimed to provide

education and entertainment to the children.

Many common social problems are highlighted in the shows in

order to create awareness better civic sense and patriotism among

the audience.

Children along with their parents would attend the show.