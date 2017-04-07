PNCA to launch its film club with premier screening

ISLAMABAD, Apr 7 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts

(PNCA) would launch its film club with premier screening of

internationally celebrated film ‘Postmen in the Mountains’ on April

11.

Postmen in the Mountains’ Chinese film directed by Jianqi Huo

and written by Wu Si.

Postmen in the Mountains tells the story of an old man (Ten

Rujun) who for years served as the postman for rural mountain

communities. Retiring, he hands over his job to his son (Liu Ye),

but accompanies him on the first tour. Together, they deliver mail

on a 230 li (about 115 km) long walking route, into the rural heart

of China and in the process the son learns from the mails’

recipients more about the father he hardly knew.

It was filmed on location in Suining County and Dao County, in

southwestern and southern Hunan.

A portion of the film takes place in a village of the Dong

people, including an evening festival featuring a lusheng dance.

The film is set in the mountainous regions of the western

Hunan province in the early 1980s.

Postmen was well received both abroad and at home in China

where it won both Best Film and Best Actor (for Ten Rujun) at the

Golden Rooster Awards in 1999.