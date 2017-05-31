PNCA Summer Art Camp to start on June 5

ISLAMABAD, May 31 (APP): The Summer Art Camp of Pakistan

National Council of Arts (PNCA) would start on June 5 to engage

students and amateur artists in healthy activities during their

summer vacations.

Over 100 students from various educational institutions of the

twin cities would participate in the classes to get training in

different fields of visual and performing arts during the three-

month art camp.

Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes

arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for

boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the

official said.

During art classes students under age of 6 to 16 years would

be given training of painting, music keyboard playing and singing,

calligraphy, drama, puppet making, photography and sculpture.

The classes would daily held from 10 am to 12 noon, adding

that fee is Rs 5,000 full package.

He said that for further information, parents can contact on

051-9205389.

He said that PNCA continues to create comprehensive

programme of art courses for children and teens to provide artistic

skill building and exploration capacity for students.