PNCA summer art camp classes conclude

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): The summer art camp classes concluded
here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Monday.
One month classes were held to engage students and amateur
artists in healthy activities during their summer vacation.
The courses were offered exciting opportunity to budding
artists for exploring their hidden talent while the participants
have been divided into two age groups: four to six to 16 years old.
Over 50 students from various educational institutes of twin
cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad participated in the classes to
get trained in different fields of visual and performing arts during
three-month-long summer art camps.
PNCA Children Art Workshop, Visual Arts Division and
Performing Arts Division have arranged the classes including courses
of painting, sculpture, drawing, singing, dancing and other
disciplines.
Summer Art Camps is a regular feature of PNCA’s programmes
arranged to facilitate art lovers, students and amateur artists for
boosting their extra skills besides their regular studies, the
official said.
