PNCA starts online calligraphy classes

ISLAMABAD, May 14 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Art (PNCA) on Thursday started online classes for calligraphy in continuation of its ongoing classes pre-lock down due to the Covid-19.

According to the management, the classes will be conducted in form of videos that will be uploaded on PNCA’s Facebook and YouTube channels in three sections.

The first section will have 7 parts and each part will be posted on the social media sites of the council at 10 am daily till the end of holy month of Ramzan.

The second and third sections of the classes will be posted after Ei-ul-Fitr.