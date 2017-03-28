ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) has selected seven stage plays for the upcoming Youth Drama
Festival 2017.
An official of PNCA told APP that the stage plays selected for the festival includes Mata-e-Gharoor, Hairan Pakistan, Randa-e-Dargah, Qatil Kaun, Sarisht, Doctor Salahuddin and Aao Khudkushi Karein.
He said that more five plays would be finalied after watching the rehearsal of the plays.
“PNCA, Repertory Theatre section has been providing hundred of
youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the
National Stage since many years in the Youth Drama Festival that
takes place at the PNCA Auditorium,” he said.
He said that “PNCA Youth Drama Festival 2017” will be a wonderful week of entertainment, Showcasing young talent from different colleges, Universities and Youth Drama clubs from Rawalpindi and Islamabad, who will compete for the Awards.
This year PNCA is offering prize money to the first three best
productions that is already mentioned in rules and regulations of
the festival.
PNCA selects seven stage plays for Youth Drama Festival
ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts