PNCA Repertory Theatre making efforts to promote theatre acting

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) Repertory Theatre is making efforts to educate young artist to excel their capabilities by adopting latest contemporary techniques and cultivate new areas for long-term growth and sustainability in the fields of film making and performing arts.

Repertory Theatre PNCA is mandated for the promotion and preservation of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, said Waqar Azeem Programme Organizer PNCA.

He said that earlier only people learn at Radio Pakistan and PTV but now it’s great opportunity with young artists to learn from the arts council. He said that regular workshops on drama acting are being organized by PNCA.

However, he said that still there is no theatre in capital city and proposed government that one theatre should be established in city for promotion drama and art.

He said that theatre is playing very important role in promotion of social and national issues through various programmes and shows.

He said that PNCA is engaged in organizing different shows and programmes representing provincial and regional cultures departments.

He said that Repertory Theatre has tremendously activated its functions to project soft image and enlightened Pakistan through organizing stage dramas, acting basic learning programmes and other similar activities locally and abroad to project cultural diplomacy.