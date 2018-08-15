PNCA play ‘Panja Shikanja’ to entertain audience tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, Aug 15 (APP):The stage play “Panja Shikanja” would be presented at auditorium of Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Thursday evening.

Director General PNCA Jamal Shah scripted and directed the drama is also playing the leading role in the drama as Badshah Salamat. He told APP that the play is hilariously funny complemented by interesting music, dances, dramatic sets, innovative costumes and special effects.

“PNCA is committed to theatrical entertainment in Islamabad by bringing together the best talent of stage in Pakistan” Jamal Shah, DG PNCA added.

Wang Shan who plays the role of a Chinese doll in the drama said that it is a great experience working with Pakistani artists who are extremely talented. They act naturally like they are born artists. Comparing Chinese theater with Pakistani theater,

Ms. Shan said that Pakistani artists are more spontaneous-more dynamic while Chinese are more rigid culturally as they follow rules more strictly.

Ali Saleem, playing the role of ‘Wazir Khanum’ — said that it’s basically a comedy representing an evil regime of the past. Since Islamabad is my hometown, I am thoroughly enjoying not only the environment but the energy of the team members as well, Saleem said.

“I would give full marks to PNCA that over the last couple of years as it has reactivated the cultural activities and I would request the people of Islamabad that they should come and bring their friends to watch this interesting play,” he added.

The cat is played by Naeema Butt, a theater artist who also runs her own interactive theater ‘Pehlaaj’.

Talking about her role, Naeema said her role depicts a mother who cannot defend her kids against the oppressive system.

“Since I run my theater company for the oppressed communities, I can easily connect with the role,” she said.