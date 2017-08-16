PNCA organizes Jashn-e-Azadi musical show

LAHORE, Aug 16 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts
(PNCA) organized Jashn-e-Azadi musical show here at the railway
station in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.
The event was organized by Pakistan Railways in collaboration
with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) and the
Azadi Train management.
A large number of people attended the musical show and
highly applauded the performance of artists.
The show started with the national song `Jeeway Pakistan’ sung
by folk singers of Pashtu, Urdu, Punjabi, Balochi, Sindhi, Brahvi,
Kashmiri and Balti languages.
The folk singers, who performed on the occasion, included
Liaquat Ali, Raja Imran, Shabnum Khan, Imran and Aijaz Hussain.
The PNCA in its various programmes has focused on traditional
music by inviting popular artists, thus highlighting the cultural
values of all four provinces and Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu &
Kashmir.
The participants chanting slogans Pakistan Zindabad, highly
appreciated the Pakistan Railways and the Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage for arranging Azadi Train.
