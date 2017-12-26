ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday organized a painting competition among students on
the theme ‘Hamara Quaid, aur Quaid Ka Pakistan’ in connection with Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah
Day celebrations.
PNCA is working for the promotion of arts and young generation and artists are provided opportunities to
express their talent and views through colour and brushes, acting, singing etc, said senior officials of
PNCA.
Students of various schools of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the competition.
They produced beautiful portraits of Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah depicting the struggle and life
of great leader.
Idea behind the competition was to pay tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Mohammad Ali
Jinnah. The best three paintings were declared winners of the competition.
PNCA organizes a painting competition among students
ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on Tuesday organized a painting competition among students on