PNCA organizes a musical evening “Bathak”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the
Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday organized a musical evening “Bathak”,
featuring Pashto and Cholistani singers at Council Auditoreum.
Addressing the participants, Director General PNCA Syed
Jamal Shah welcomed the participants and specially the folk
artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan area.
He said that the event was arranged with an aim to promote
classical music in the country, adding that the PNCA would
organize more such events of other parts of the country.
He said that PNCA also scheduled various courses of
classical music to educate the young talent from across the
country.
The folk artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan area
performed in the musical evening and got big applause from the
audience.
A large number of people from twin cities of
Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the musical evening.
