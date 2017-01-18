PNCA organizes a musical evening “Bathak”

ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the

Arts (PNCA) on Wednesday organized a musical evening “Bathak”,

featuring Pashto and Cholistani singers at Council Auditoreum.

Addressing the participants, Director General PNCA Syed

Jamal Shah welcomed the participants and specially the folk

artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan area.

He said that the event was arranged with an aim to promote

classical music in the country, adding that the PNCA would

organize more such events of other parts of the country.

He said that PNCA also scheduled various courses of

classical music to educate the young talent from across the

country.

The folk artists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Cholistan area

performed in the musical evening and got big applause from the

audience.

A large number of people from twin cities of

Islamabad and Rawalpindi attended the musical evening.