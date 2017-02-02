PNCA organises an evening of classical dance

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) in collaboration with Mausikar Welfare Trust organised an evening of classical dance and instrumental music here at PNCA Auditorium on Thursday.

The event started with performance of veteran Tabla player Ustad Ajmal Khan accompanied by Sitar.

The classical dance performance began with Kamran Ali performance and blended eastern and western moves masterfully. The audience highly applauded the performance of Kamran Ali.

Next up were Amna Mawaz, Iftikhar Maseeh and Nadya Javed performing Alaripu, the traditional Bharatanatyam opening

invocation.

The rest of the evening saw another fun filled solo by Kamran

Ali, a duet dance by Iftikhar and Amna, Jathiswaram, displaying the

technical aspects of the classical art.

Anand Tandav, a mythological piece invoking the Hindu Lord

Shiva, portrayed by Iftikhar, who comes to life with the power of

Dance.

Amna Mawaz brought the show to a crescendo with the Tillana

choreographed by Indu Mitha, the powerful vocals of Ustand Nazakat

Ali Khan, and sarangi by Dr. Taimur Khan composed in Raga Multani.

Adnan Jahangir, the Kathak exponent from Lahore displayed masterful

footwork and expression in the finale piece.

Director General Pakistan National Council of the Arts Jamal Shah speaking on the occasion appreciated the talent of the performers and reiterated PNCA support for the classical arts of the country.