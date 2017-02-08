PNCA Offers Music training for music lovers

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has invited applications for classes of Music to impart training of basic music to the music lovers.

The six month course is to start from 1st of the March 2017 and training will be imparted in singing, Key board, Guitar and Violin.

The lower age limit for admission is twelve years and admission forms can be obtained from PNCA Office Islamabad or can be download from PNCA website wwww.pnca.org.pk, said a notice of PNCA on Wednesday.