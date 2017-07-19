PNCA film club to screen mystery drama film “Citizen Kane”

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the

Arts (PNCA) Film Club will organize screening of American mystery

drama film “Citizen Kane” on Thursday.

Citizen Kane is a 1941 American mystery drama film by Orson

Welles, its producer, co-screenwriter, director and star.

The picture was Welles’s first feature film. Nominated for

Academy Awards in nine categories, it won an Academy Award for Best

Writing (Original Screenplay) by Herman J. Mankiewicz and Welles.

Considered by many critics, filmmakers and fans to be the

greatest film of all time, Citizen Kane was voted as such in five

consecutive British Film Institute Sight & Sound polls of critics,

until it was displaced by Vertigo in the 2012 poll.

It topped the American Film Institute’s 100 Years and 100

Movies list in 1998, as well as its 2007 update.

Film Citizen Kane is particularly praised for its

cinematography, music, and narrative structure, which have been

considered innovative and precedent-setting.

Citizen Kane has been called the most influential film of all

time. The film’s music was composed by Bernard Herrmann.

Herrmann had composed for Welles for his Mercury Theatre radio

broadcasts.

The film was very well planned out and intentionally shot for

such post-production techniques as slow dissolves.

Welles hired Bernard Herrmann to compose the film’s score.

Where most Hollywood film scores were written quickly, in as few as

two or three weeks after filming was completed, Herrmann was given

12 weeks to write the music.

He had sufficient time to do his own orchestrations and

conducting and worked on the film reel by reel as it was shot and

cut.

He wrote complete musical pieces for some of the montages and

Welles edited many of the scenes to match their length.