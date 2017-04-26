PNCA, Ajoka Theatre schedule stage plays from April 29

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP): Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA)

in collaboration with Ajoka Theatre has scheduled stage plays at PNCA from April 29.

An official of PNCA told APP that two plays including ‘Bala King’ and

‘Anhi Mai Da Sufna’ will be performed at PNCA Auditorium.

He said that PNCA, Repertory Theatre section has been providing

hundred of youngsters with the opportunity to appear before an audience on the National Stage since many years.

He said that the stage plays would be a wonderful entertainment,

Showcasing young talent, who will perform.