PN Zulfiqar on return sail after participating HAADR in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar has

sailed from Colombo, Sri Lanka after successful completion of

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HAADR) Operations and

relative normalization of situation in flood stricken friendly

country.

According to Pakistan Navy here on Friday, HAADR operations

were conducted in collaboration with Sri Lankan Army, Navy and civil administration.

During the 4 days operations, Pakistan Navy teams

rescued/evacuated a large number of flood stranded population from

far flung villages, provided medical treatment and medicines to

flood affected families, restored freshwater supply to local

population by decontaminating wells, clearedroad ways and

passages by de-flooding marshy areas and last but notthe least, also

provided edibles, fresh water and dry ration to displacedfamilies,

mostly women, kids and elderly.

Pakistan Navy’s ardent and unlinching support immensely

helpedto restore activities of life amongst the population of

farflung villages.

Shades of relief and contentment on the faces of flood

stricken people were an overwhelming sign of gratefulness for

Pakistan Navy o1icersand men who participated in the operations.

Sri Lankan political andmilitary higher echelon acknowledged and highly

appreciated PakistanNavy’s e1orts for helping Sri Lankan people in

the hour of need.

Naval forces have an inherent capability of

+exibility and reachwhich have been clearly manifested/employed

during the HAADR in Sri Lanka.

The operations signify the professional acumen and commitment

of Pakistan Navy to conduct such a large scale operation involving

diverse technical and professional expertiseunder a single umbrella.

Pakistan Navy is resolute in maintaining and delivering on its

commitment to the nation and global community for providing any

assistance to keep Pakistan’s Flag higher. Our ships, flying the

green flag around the globe are relection of the national character,

resilience and unrelenting commitment to the humanitarian cause.