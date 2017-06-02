PN Zulfiqar on return sail after participating HAADR in Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar has
sailed from Colombo, Sri Lanka after successful completion of
Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HAADR) Operations and
relative normalization of situation in flood stricken friendly
country.
According to Pakistan Navy here on Friday, HAADR operations
were conducted in collaboration with Sri Lankan Army, Navy and civil administration.
During the 4 days operations, Pakistan Navy teams
rescued/evacuated a large number of flood stranded population from
far flung villages, provided medical treatment and medicines to
flood affected families, restored freshwater supply to local
population by decontaminating wells, clearedroad ways and
passages by de-flooding marshy areas and last but notthe least, also
provided edibles, fresh water and dry ration to displacedfamilies,
mostly women, kids and elderly.
Pakistan Navy’s ardent and unlinching support immensely
helpedto restore activities of life amongst the population of
farflung villages.
Shades of relief and contentment on the faces of flood
stricken people were an overwhelming sign of gratefulness for
Pakistan Navy o1icersand men who participated in the operations.
Sri Lankan political andmilitary higher echelon acknowledged and highly
appreciated PakistanNavy’s e1orts for helping Sri Lankan people in
the hour of need.
Naval forces have an inherent capability of
+exibility and reachwhich have been clearly manifested/employed
during the HAADR in Sri Lanka.
The operations signify the professional acumen and commitment
of Pakistan Navy to conduct such a large scale operation involving
diverse technical and professional expertiseunder a single umbrella.
Pakistan Navy is resolute in maintaining and delivering on its
commitment to the nation and global community for providing any
assistance to keep Pakistan’s Flag higher. Our ships, flying the
green flag around the globe are relection of the national character,
resilience and unrelenting commitment to the humanitarian cause.
PN Zulfiqar on return sail after participating HAADR in Sri Lanka
ISLAMABAD, June 2 (APP): Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar has