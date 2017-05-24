ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): The Prevalent scarcity of potable
water in Balochistan due to scanty water resources and marginal
rains have been badly affecting the life of common man to such a level
that the situation needs to be addressed immediately.
Being aware of the situation, Pakistan Navy (PN) utilizing its
resources, promptly acted and dispatched its Fleet Tanker PNS NASR
to Gwadar with 1200 ton of fresh drinking water, a news release of PN said.
The ship reached the port city on Tuesday and distribution of
the amenity to the local inhabitants was being made in coordination
with the civil administration. The supply of potable water to the
local residents has been paying the dividends and the situation in
the city has considerably improved.
Commander West Navy, Commodore Ovais Hyder Zaidi has been
supervising the relief efforts on behalf of Pakistan.
The PN, having its operational bases and adequate
presence at coastal belt, is actively pursuing development projects
especially at Gwadar and Ormara.
The PN would continue to provide all out assistance
through its relief and rehabilitation support, whether it would be an earthquake, flood or any natural calamity to offer ease in miseries of fellow countrymen.
PN dispatches ship load of drinking water to Gwadar
ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): The Prevalent scarcity of potable