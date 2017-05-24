PN dispatches ship load of drinking water to Gwadar

ISLAMABAD, May 24 (APP): The Prevalent scarcity of potable

water in Balochistan due to scanty water resources and marginal

rains have been badly affecting the life of common man to such a level

that the situation needs to be addressed immediately.

Being aware of the situation, Pakistan Navy (PN) utilizing its

resources, promptly acted and dispatched its Fleet Tanker PNS NASR

to Gwadar with 1200 ton of fresh drinking water, a news release of PN said.

The ship reached the port city on Tuesday and distribution of

the amenity to the local inhabitants was being made in coordination

with the civil administration. The supply of potable water to the

local residents has been paying the dividends and the situation in

the city has considerably improved.

Commander West Navy, Commodore Ovais Hyder Zaidi has been

supervising the relief efforts on behalf of Pakistan.

The PN, having its operational bases and adequate

presence at coastal belt, is actively pursuing development projects

especially at Gwadar and Ormara.

The PN would continue to provide all out assistance

through its relief and rehabilitation support, whether it would be an earthquake, flood or any natural calamity to offer ease in miseries of fellow countrymen.