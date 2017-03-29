PN celebrates Golden Jubilee of Navy’s Special Services Group

KARACHI, Mar. 29 (APP): Pakistan Navy celebrated Golden Jubilee

of its elite Special Service Group, SSG (N) commonly known as “Naval

Commandos”, here on Wednesday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah graced the

occasion as chief guest, a press release of Pakistan Navy

(PN) said here.

The event was marked with a number of activities including the

launching of SSG(N) history booklet and a fire power demonstration,

wherein, SSG(N) displayed specialized skills for Anti terrorist/

hostage rescue operations and simulated Raid on enemy targets.

The Special Service Group (Navy) was raised on March 29, 1967 and

has served the nation with valour and honour for the last 50 years.

Special Service Group (Navy), highly trained and armed with bullets

and brains in equal measures, not only provides a deterrent capability

to PN but also serves as offensive punch for our adversary. They are

undoubtedly an icon of honour, badge of excellence and symbol of

distinction for Pakistan Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief of the Naval Staff appreciated

the achievements and sacrifices of SSG(N) over the past 50 years in

the line of duty. The Naval Chief also acknowledged invaluable and

meritorious services rendered by war heroes, veterans and the family

members of SSG(N) Shuhadas, for the defence of the motherland.

Highlighting the importance of Special Operations Forces, the

Admiral said that the contemporary environment has seen a steady shift

from conventional operations towards the asymmetric domain, bordering

on hybrid warfare. This has brought the role of Special Operations

Forces to the forefront which is becoming the instrument of choice as

a force-multiplier in the current scenario.

The Naval Chief further highlighted that significant participation

of SSG(N) during various Anti Terrorist Operations and Humanitarian

Assistance & Disaster Relief Operations (HADR) amply reflects the

dedication and professionalism of our SSG(N) who have performed their

tasks remarkably well.

He also congratulated all veterans of SSG(N) on setting a fine

legacy to be followed by younger generations.

Earlier, during the day, Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral

Muhammad Zakaullah joined the hardcore physical workout of the SSG(N)

and undertook underwater diving.

Besides serving and retired SSG(N) officers and CPOs, Sailors, a

large number of distinguished guests from sister services and other

arms of Pakistan Navy also attended the celebrations.