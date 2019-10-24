PMYAP to provide social, legal protection to youth

ISLAMABAD, Oct 24 (APP)::In order to provide social security and legal aid to youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned to start programme “Social Protection” under Nation Youth Development Framework (NYDF).

According to an official, under the said programme massive initiatives will be taken to engage youth communities to create awareness against social evils, risks, vulnerabilities and crimes such as usage of drugs, corruption, and nepotism.

He said that illegal, unsocial, unethical and un-Islamic practices will also be discouraged under the programme through education and awareness would be created among youth for a safe and prosperous Pakistan.

He said that legal aid and access to justice for juveniles and youth in prisons would be provided under this pr