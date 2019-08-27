PMYAP to launch NYDF for empowering youth

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has planned a comprehensive strategy to launch National Youth Development Framework (NYDF) for empowering youth socially, economically and politically.

According to an official, NYDF would focus on six thematic areas to uplift youth across the country.

He said that the six areas including, mainstreaming Marginalized Youth, Employment and Economic Empowerment, Civic Engagement, Social Protection, Health & Wellbeing, Youth-Focused Institutional Reforms and National Youth Council (NYC).