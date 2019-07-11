PMYA to launch ‘Youth Empowerment Scheme’ for women and disable rural youth

ISLAMABAD, Jul 11 (APP):In a bid to empower women, disable and rural youth, Prime Minister Youth Affairs (PMYA) has planned to launch Youth Empowerment Scheme (YES).

According to an official they would be facilitated through incubation for self-Employment and Direct Cash.

He said in collaboration with Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), the business Incubation for self-Employment (BISE) model, asset transfer along with skills training, business development support and financial assistance through a credit revolving fund for business enhancement would be provided.

He said that for skilful youth a grant will be provided for establishing a small business to use their expertise according to their own desire.