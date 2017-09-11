PM’s Youth Training Scheme facilitate 92,323 interns during last four- year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP):A total 92,323 interns was placed under Prime

Minister’s Youth Training Scheme during last four years aiming to train educated youth of the country through internship in public and private offices.

The allocation of interns was made in accordance with the NFC award

the selection of interns was as per their domicile.

The programme was a revolutionary for the socio-economic

development of youth, in a bid to combat unemployment in the country.

According to an official sources,”It was a broad canvas of schemes

aimed at enabling youth and poor segments of population to get good employment opportunities, secure economic empowerment,acquire skills needed for gainful employment, have access to higher education and Information technology tools, access on-the job training/ internship for young graduates to improve the probability of getting a productive job.”

Selected Interns also paid an amount of Rs. 12000 per month as stipend

during one year internship he said.

Parents of interns appreciated the government for facilitating fresh

graduates soon after completion their degrees.

They said that such programs is very helpful in providing

opportunities to the youth to develop their skills for the future.