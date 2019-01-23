ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and Careem Networks Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to collaborate for extending Careem employment services to maximum number of youth.
The decision was taken during a meeting held here between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Managing Director Careem Networks Pakistan Junaid Iqbal, a press release said.
The aim of the meeting was to explore possibility of mutual cooperation for creating employment opportunities for youth in online market place.
PM’s Youth Programme to collaborate with Careem for youth employment
ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and Careem Networks Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to collaborate for extending Careem employment services to maximum number of youth.