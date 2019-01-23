PM’s Youth Programme to collaborate with Careem for youth employment

ISLAMABAD, Jan 23 (APP):Prime Minister’s Youth Programme and Careem Networks Pakistan on Wednesday agreed to collaborate for extending Careem employment services to maximum number of youth.

The decision was taken during a meeting held here between Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar and Managing Director Careem Networks Pakistan Junaid Iqbal, a press release said.

The aim of the meeting was to explore possibility of mutual cooperation for creating employment opportunities for youth in online market place.