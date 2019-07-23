PM’s visit to Washington holds great significance: Vawda

ISLAMABAD, Jul 23 (APP):Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Washington holds great significance for both countries.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan is an honest leader and has potential to represent Pakistan’s stance without compromising national interest.

United States is super power and sound ties with Washington are highly beneficial for Pakistan, Vawda said.

“PTI led government is fully responsible for Pakistan’s sovereignty and would never undermine it”, he mentioned.

Minister said, Imran Khan was taking corrective measure in order to strengthen economy and improve image of the country at international front.