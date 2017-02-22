PM’s visit to Turkey to further improve bilateral relations: Analyst

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif’s visit to Turkey would further improve bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in the field of trade, education and energy sectors.

Turkey was taking keen interest in solar energy and other

projects carried out in Punjab areas, an analyst Dr Furqan Hamid

told PTV on Wednesday.

Turkey was introducing Urdu language as an elective subject

for their students so that they could avail opportunities and

enhance relations between the two brotherly countries in a

befitting manner, he stated.

He said Pakistan was getting benefit from the experiences of Turkey

to flush out terrorism completely from this region.