PM’s visit to Turkey to further improve bilateral relations: Analyst

ISLAMABAD, Feb 22 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s visit

to Turkey will further improve bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries in the field of trade, education and energy sectors.

Turkey was taking keen interest in solar energy and other projects

carried out in Punjab areas, an analyst Dr Furqan Hamid said while talking to PTV.

Turkey was introducing Urdu language as an elective subject for their

students so that they could avail opportunities and enhance relations between the two countries in a befitting manner, he added.

He said that Pakistan was getting benefit from the experiences of

Turkey to flush out terrorism completely from this region.