PM’s visit to further boost ties with China: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Oct 08 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to China would further strengthen deep and everlasting bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

In a series of tweets, she said the bilateral friendship which was higher than Himalayas, deeper than oceans and sweeter than honey was reflective of mutual love and its examples were given all over the world.

She said this visit would promote cooperation in the fields including economy and investment and further strengthen strategic ties between the two countries.