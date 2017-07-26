PM’s unconstitutional ouster to create instability: Hanif Abbasi

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)

leader Muhammad Hanif Abbasi Wednesday said any effort to oust

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif in an unconstitutional way

would create instability and chaos in the country.

Talking to media persons here, Hanif Abbasi said the elements,

who were working on an international agenda to turn Pakistan into

a war torn country like Syria and Iraq, were hatching conspiracies

to get the prime minister removed through illegal ways.

He alleged that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan

was not working for the people’s welfare, which was evident from the

fact that terrorist incidents in the country had decreased due to

the government’s efforts, but he was not acknowledging it.

He said the prime minister had not misdeclared his assets and

he owned no offshore. Imran Khan, he added, was now facing

disqualification because of the financial irregularities, Nawaz

Sharif would be acquitted by the court.

He said he was not afraid of going to jail and would not step

back from exposing the real face of Imran Khan before the nation.

He had faced a number of false cases filed by his opponents, he added.

He said the PML-N struggled for the revival of independent

judiciary and it would also accept any verdict of the apex court.

Referring to Jehangir Tareen, Hanif Abbasi said “Imran Khan’s

ATM” was now also on the verge of collapse.