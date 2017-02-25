PM’s Turkey visit highly successful in furthering fraternal ties: FO

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP): Pakistan and Turkey have reaffirmed the strategic dimension of their bilateral relations during Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif’s recently concluded visit to Ankara.

During a three-day official visit, the Prime Minister and his Turkish counterpart Binali Yildrim co-chaired the 5th Session of the Pakistan-Turkey Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC).

The deliberations covered the entire gamut of Turkey-Pakistan bilateral relations and exchange of views on regional and international issues, said Foreign Office in a press release on Saturday.

Specifically, the two sides reviewed progress on issues relating to the six Joint Working Groups under HLSCC and expressed satisfaction at the significant progress achieved under the mechanism.

The two countries agreed to prioritize cooperation in the energy sector, including in the field of renewable energy, increase bilateral trade and investment, enhance collaboration in the banking & finance sectors, benefit from mutual expertise in the area of education and promote cooperation between the higher education institutions, reinforce the

ongoing collaboration in the fields of communications and railways and promote culture and tourism through increased people-to-people contacts.

The two sides also agreed to expeditiously complete the work on developing a comprehensive, long-term and forward-looking framework for defence cooperation and enhance partnership between the defence industries of the two countries.

They also expressed satisfaction at their existing close cooperation at regional and multilateral fora, including on United Nations Security Council reform process and issues pertaining to global non-proliferation agenda.

The Joint Declaration on Turkey-Pakistan Strategic Relationship for Peace and Prosperity issued at the end of the meeting inter alia condemned in the strongest possible terms the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan and Turkey, expressed firm resolve to fight the common threats faced by both countries, reaffirmed mutual support on issues of core national interest and agreed to intensify collaboration in diverse fields.

At the conclusion of the 5th Session of HLSCC, the two countries signed 10 Agreements/MOUs, in a number of areas of bilateral cooperation, including the Joint Declaration.

Earlier, Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had a one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister Binali Yildrim during which he had expressed deep gratitude for the steadfast and principled support of Turkey for the Kashmir cause.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s strong condemnation of the July 15, 2016 coup-attempt in Turkey, and paid rich tributes to the sacrifices, bravery and resilience of the Turkish people in the defence of Turkish democracy and democratic institutions.

The Prime Minister also held a meeting with the President of the Turkish Republic Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which both leaders reaffirmed the abiding, historic, and unparalleled fraternal ties between the two sides.