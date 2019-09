ISLAMABAD, Sep 20 (APP):Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have reaffirmed resolve to enrich their deep and multi-faceted relationship as Prime Minister Imran Khan concluded his two-day official visit to the Kingdom on Friday.

During his meetings with the Saudi leadership, the Prime Minister strongly condemned the recent attacks on oil installations in Abqaiq and Khurais and assured Pakistan’s commitment to Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.