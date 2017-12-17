PM’s policy to take FPCCI into confidence for boosting economic activities hailed

ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (APP):SAARC Chamber Vice President and Chairman of United Business Group (UBG) Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s prudent policy to take business community into confidence in decision-making process for preparing the national agenda for economic revival.

“ The traders will cooperate with the government at every level to accelerate the pace of development in the

country,” he said in a statement issued here.

However, he added that the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and other regional

chambers that are representative bodies of Pakistan’s business community should be taken into confidence over proposed national agenda before calling any other groups to take the role of business community leaders.

He said the business community wants to lend its hand to the government for preparing a strategy to find a workable solution to the economic problems.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said it was a good omen that Prime Minister assured that the government would not make any

plan to further devaluing the rupee, however, he said the issue of refunds, expanded tax base and reforms in the corporations were yet to be addressed.

He said that it was appreciable that the government was committed to end the electricity load-shedding and had

been trying hard to ensure a dependable supply of electricity, it should also initiate reforms and up-gradation.