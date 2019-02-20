PM’s policy statement depicts nation’s emotions: Buzdar

LAHORE, Feb 20 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Wednesday that courageous policy statement by Prime Minister Imran Khan after Indian propaganda blitz in wake of Pulwama attack truly depicts the emotions of the nation.

In fact, Prime Minister Imran Khan has presented the principled stance of Pakistan in a logical way. He said that Indian allegations against Pakistan were baseless and Indian government was unsuccessfully trying to put the burden of its political failures on Pakistan, he said.