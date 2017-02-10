PM’s package for textile, non-textile sectors notified: Khurram Dastgir

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Commerce Minister Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan Friday said notifications for both textile and non-textile sectors based on the announcement of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to give duty drawback package to exporters have been issued and required circular was expected to be issued very soon.

He said that all the procedural formalities have been completed and very soon the exporters would be able to take advantage of the package as it would be available for exporters from January 16, 2017.

The Commerce Minister was chairing an inter-ministerial meeting here which was attended by Secretary Textile and Secretary Commerce, a press release issued by Commerce Ministry here said.

Earlier, Khurram Dastgir Khan also held a meeting with Secretary General, Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Halil Ibrahim Akca.

The Minister welcomed the delegation led by Secretary General ECO and said that Pakistan attaches high importance to the ECO Trade Agreement (ECOTA).

Expeditious implementation of the ECOTA tariff concessions would be a major step towards minimizing barriers to trade and ultimately establishing a free trade area in the ECO region, he added.

The ECOTA was signed by five out of ten ECO member states, including Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Tajikistan and Turkey.

The minister said that Turkish government must open ECOTA concession list because Pakistan seriously considers the ECOTA Agreement and had already opened its concession list.

Pakistan, designated as the coordinating country of ECOTA, had taken a lead in opening ECOTA concession list to the ECO Secretariat in 2008.