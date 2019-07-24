PM’s mission is to provide rights to entitled people: Dr Firdous

KARACHI, Jul 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr.Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said that provision of rights to the people, who were

entitled to them, was mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

She said this while addressing the dues cheques distribution ceremony to the former employees of the Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) here at PTV Karachi Centre.

While distributing dues cheques among the former staffers of PTV, she congratulated them for receiving cheques and said it was their justified right.