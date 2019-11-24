PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme to join hands with UNICEF-GenU

ISLAMABAD, Nov 24 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) would collobrate with UNICEF Pakistan to explore avenues of cooperation between Prime Minister’s Kmyab Jawan Programme and UNICEF-Generation Unlimited (GenU).

According to an official source, GenU will bring together public and private partners and young people to identify and scale solutions, to unlock investments and empower all young people to play a positive role in their societies.

She said that program would focus on adolescent girls and boys, young men and women and all young people, especially those in the greatest danger of being left behind, girls, the poor, young people with disabilities, young people on the move, and young people affected by conflict and natural disasters”.

“Kamyab Jawan Programme and UNICEF vowed to foster partnerships in the field of skills development and employment for the development of youth in Pakistan.she stated.

She said that the two sides will be working on the need for introducing life skills at a younger age so that a stronger human capital could be prepared.