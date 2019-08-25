PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme launched for youth uplift

ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Prime Minister Youth Affairs Programme (PMYAP) has launched ‘PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme’ for the socio-economic development of youth for having their productive role in the progress of country.

According to an official, under the programme a vast array of projects and initiatives would be taken in education, skill training, entrepreneurship, and civic engagement for country’s youth.

These initiatives will focus on ‘3Es’ that included education, employment and engagement while implementing six flagship programmes.