PM’s Green Pakistan Programme sets record of planting 1,035,172 saplings in a day

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan

Programme has set a new record by planting 1,035,172 saplings in a day after it was launched by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

Under the programme launched on February 9 last, the

participants planted the said number of saplings in 181 events held

in all four provinces, besides Gilgit Baltistan, Federally

Administered Tribal Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad

Capital Territory. Most of the planted saplings were of indigenous

species, according to a PM House statement.

It was for the first time that local NGOs, universities,

schools and other organizations were made part of the drive along

with forest departments.

The programme also provides the follow ups of the planted

saplings through GPS coordinates and photographs to ensure their

survival.