ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan
Programme has set a new record by planting 1,035,172 saplings in a day after it was launched by Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.
Under the programme launched on February 9 last, the
participants planted the said number of saplings in 181 events held
in all four provinces, besides Gilgit Baltistan, Federally
Administered Tribal Areas, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad
Capital Territory. Most of the planted saplings were of indigenous
species, according to a PM House statement.
It was for the first time that local NGOs, universities,
schools and other organizations were made part of the drive along
with forest departments.
The programme also provides the follow ups of the planted
saplings through GPS coordinates and photographs to ensure their
survival.
PM’s Green Pakistan Programme sets record of planting 1,035,172 saplings in a day
ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan