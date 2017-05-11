ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister of State for Capital
Administration, and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal
Chaudhry Thursday said that prime minister Nawaz Sharif had
given special attention to the development and restoration of
peace in Karachi.
Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was the
present government’s efforts due to which, situation in Karachi
had been improved remarkably.
He said that there were problems of target killing, and
extortion in city adding the people were enjoying peaceful environment
in Karachi now.
To a question, he said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar
was against to those people who were the enemies of the country.
To another question regarding Dawn Leaks, he said that the
matter had been resolved in an appropriate manner.
Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf leader, Naeem ul Haq said
that Pakistan Peoples Party could not perform well for the people
of Sindh areas.
He said that PPP was not giving rights to the local
government of Sindh.
PM's gives special attention to Karachi development: Dr Tariq
