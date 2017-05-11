PM’s gives special attention to Karachi development: Dr Tariq

ISLAMABAD, May 11 (APP): Minister of State for Capital

Administration, and Development Division (CADD), Dr Tariq Fazal

Chaudhry Thursday said that prime minister Nawaz Sharif had

given special attention to the development and restoration of

peace in Karachi.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that it was the

present government’s efforts due to which, situation in Karachi

had been improved remarkably.

He said that there were problems of target killing, and

extortion in city adding the people were enjoying peaceful environment

in Karachi now.

To a question, he said that Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar

was against to those people who were the enemies of the country.

To another question regarding Dawn Leaks, he said that the

matter had been resolved in an appropriate manner.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf leader, Naeem ul Haq said

that Pakistan Peoples Party could not perform well for the people

of Sindh areas.

He said that PPP was not giving rights to the local

government of Sindh.