PM’s gesture of releasing Indian pilot hailed by WCOP, UKPKCF

LONDON, Mar 02 (APP):The World Congress of Overseas Pakistanis (WCOP) and the United Kingdom Pakistani and Kashmiri Councillors Forum (UKPKCF) appreciating Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of releasing the captured Indian Air Force pilot, said the step would help de-escalate ongoing tension between two nuclear armed neighbours.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan’s decision of releasing Wing Commander Abhinandon was the victory of sanity over insanity and statesmanship over jingoism,” Arif Anis, a UK-based analyst and WCOP Executive Director, said talking to APP.