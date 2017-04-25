PM’s economic policies providing respite to masses: Governor

KARACHI, Apr 25 (APP): Economic policies of Prime Minister, Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is paving way for redressal of public plight in Sindh too, said Sindh Governor, Muhammad Zubair here on Tuesday.

Talking to Shaikh Aftab Ahmad, Advisor to the Prime Minister, he said projects as K-IV water supply, S-II sanitation, Green Line bus service , M-9 and Lyari Expressway initiated by federal government are almost near completion.

“These will provide great relief to the masses in Sindh,” said the Governor mentioning that provision of public comfort was among the top most priorities of the government.

Sindh Governor said infrastructure development was expediting social as well as economic and financial activities.

“This is also reactivating the private sector generating employment opportunities for thousands of the people,” said Muhammad Zubair.

He particularly referred to Karachi and said restoration of law and order has led to surge in business activities and also reviewed investors’ interest.

Shaikh Aftab Ahmed on the occasion apprised the Sindh Governor about the mechanism evolved by him for redressal of public grievances.