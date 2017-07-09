PM’s Dasu visit postponed due to inclement weather

ISLAMABAD, July 9 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif’s visit to Dasu town, Kohistan district of Khyber

Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), on Monday has been postponed due to

inclement weather.

Fresh date for the visit will be announced later subject

to weather condition, PM Office media wing said in a press

release on Sunday.

The prime minister has to inaugurate commencement of

the construction work on the Dasu hydropower project.