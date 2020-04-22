PM’s COVID- 19 test negative: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s coronavirus test report was negative.

Dr Firdous, in a tweet, said Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested today for SARS-CoV-2 (the virus strain that causes coronavirus disease 2019 [COVID-19]). The test used was a polymerase chain reaction (PCR). ” I am happy to report that his test is negative,” she said.