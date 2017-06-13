PM’s appearance in JIT to strengthen democratic institutions; Parliamentarians

ISLAMABAD June 13 (APP): Senior politicians and

parliamentarians on Tuesday said that the decision of Prime Minister

Nawaz Sharif to voluntarily go to Joint Investigation Team (JIT)

will strengthen democracy in the country.

Talking to APP, they said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

always respected the judiciary and laws of the land.

Senator Abdul Qayyum said that Prime Minister had taken a

strong step of writing a letter to the Supreme Court for setting up

a commission on Panama issue. He added only transparent leaders make such decisions.

He said that now the Prime Minister and his family were fully

supporting the JIT despite negative propaganda of some political

parties.

He said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had always played his role

in strengthening the relations between institutions.

Senator Tanveer Hussain said that some leaders of political

parties were trying to politicize the matter of the JIT to get the

results of their own choice, but they will fail to politicize the

matter.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was very clear from day one and he

himself asked for formation of the commission on Panama Papers

matter.

Senator Najma Hameed said that Sharif family sacrificed a lot

for supremacy of democracy and strengthening of democratic

institutions in the country.

She added despite all challenges Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

will continue his efforts for improving the life of common man.

Parliamentary Secretary for Cabinet Division Raja Javed Ikhlas

said that PM Nawaz Sharif’s sons had come to Pakistan to present

themselves before the JIT on the special instructions of Prime

Minster, who always respected all institutions.

He said that country’s people will reject those political

parties, who always tried to insult the respected institutions.

MNA Malik Ibrar Ahmad said that PM Nawaz Sharif’s long march

for restoration of Chief Justice is ample proof that how he wanted

to have supremacy of judiciary and rule of law in the country. He

added PM’s decision of presenting before JIT would strengthen the

democratic institutions.

Member National Assembly Waheed Alam Khan said that Prime

Minister Nawaz Sharif’s decision to appear before the Joint

Investigation Team (JIT) showed his firm belief towards rule of law

and upholding supremacy of the constitution.

He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family fully

believed in rule of law and supremacy of democracy as he had

presented himself and three generations of Sharif family for

accountability.

He said the appearance of Prime Minister before JIT will further

strengthen the rule of law.

MNA Waheed Alam Khan said PML-N rendered unprecedented

sacrifices for democracy and judiciary in the past and believed in

rule of law.

He said that name of Prime Minister was not in Panama Leak

papers but his decision to appear in JIT showed his respect towards

rule of law and the constitution.

He said that sons of Prime Minister have also appeared several

times in the JIT constituted on the orders of the apex court.

“These are all the evidences of our respect for the courts and

rule of law”, MNA Waheed Alam added.

Member National Assembly, Muhammad Khan Daha has said that

decision of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to appear before

the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) reflected his prudence and

acumen.

He said that he would make history to become the first sitting

Prime Minister of the country to appear before such a panel because

he believed in rule of law and supremacy of the constitution.

He said the Prime Minister would also set a high moral

standard by appearing before the JIT and his respect had increased

a lot after this wise decision.

Chairman Standing Committee on Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir

Affairs Malik Abrar said PML-N was the sole party whose candidates

had taken oath before 2008 election to stand for the independence of

judiciary and even scarified their governments at centre and Punjab

province.

He said that PML-N alone took part in long march for

the independence of judiciary.

He said despite non-residence of Pakistan, PM’s son appeared

before the JIT. The Prime Minister himself wrote a letter to the SC

to set up a commission to probe the Panama issue, he said.

Raja Javed Ikhlas said the PML-N would emerge victorious in

Panama saga.

He said PTI Chief had also levelled false allegations of

rigging in general election but he could not prove them.

He expressed the hope that PML-N would win the next general

election with thumping majority.