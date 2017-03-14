PM’s Advisor on Aviation meets Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on
Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan called on Minister for Interior,
Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday and discussed overall situation
in the country.
Both Nisar and Mehtab also discussed matters relating to
Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).
Talking to the Advisor here, Ch. Nisar said PIA is a national
airline, therefore, its development is main priority of the
government.
The Minister said to ensure development in PIA, proactive
measures against corruption at all levels should be adopted in the
department.
Sardar Mehtab Ahmed assured all cooperation to Federal
Investigation Agency (FIA) in the on-going investigations and
inquiries in some matters of PIA.
