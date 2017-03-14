PM’s Advisor on Aviation meets Nisar

ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister on

Aviation, Sardar Mehtab Ahmed Khan called on Minister for Interior,

Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan on Tuesday and discussed overall situation

in the country.

Both Nisar and Mehtab also discussed matters relating to

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

Talking to the Advisor here, Ch. Nisar said PIA is a national

airline, therefore, its development is main priority of the

government.

The Minister said to ensure development in PIA, proactive

measures against corruption at all levels should be adopted in the

department.

Sardar Mehtab Ahmed assured all cooperation to Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) in the on-going investigations and

inquiries in some matters of PIA.

