PMNH establishes Virtual Orientation Gallery for visitors

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): The Virtual Orientation Gallery

(VOG) is a creative achievement of Pakistan Museum of Natural

History (PMNH) in the field of information technology and consists

of informative software on the natural history of the country.

“Virtual Orientation Gallery (VOG) runs on a network of

computer systems located in the PMNH Display Centre using touch

screen systems for an interactive learning experience,” an official

of PMNH told APP.

He said that it is an important project of PMNH, based on

informal education regarding the natural history of the country.

VOG aims at providing interactive electronic based information

kiosk for students and general public on the natural resources i.e.

flora, fauna, minerals and fossils.

He said that there are four main components of VOG

application, adding that all the components are available in

bilengual format (both English and Urdu), for the convenience of

users.

“The visitors can get complete information about PMNH by

touching “About PMNH” icon on the screen,” he said.

He said that visitors can take a virtual tour of the different

galleries of PMNH for a virtual orientation of the museum.

The visitors get an idea about location of the exhibits in

various galleries of the Museum by touching “Virtual Tour” icon. He

said these galleries include Paleo Gallery, Eco Gallery, Gemstone

Gallery, Biodiversity Gallery and Tethy’s Gallery.

“This animated virtual tour also helps in locating the various

sections of the museum,” he said.

He said that this information is in the form of text,

photographs, movies and sounds. Data of approximately 3,000 natural

history specimens is available.