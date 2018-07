ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim Leauge Nawaz (PMLN) Syed Sajid Mehdi has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-163 Vehari-II by securing 70,325 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, PTI candidate Ishaq Khan Khakwani stood second by getting 56,873 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Arfa Nazir an Independent candidate

with 29,243 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 57.87%.