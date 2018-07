ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) candidate Jamshaid Khan has won election from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency PK-55 Mardan-VIII by securing 22,447 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Adil Nawaz stood second by getting 20,003 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal candidate Fazal Rabbani with 15,946 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 51.06%.